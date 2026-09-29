Midas Hospitality Opens 261-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel at Lenexa City Center in Kansas

LENEXA, KAN. — Midas Hospitality has opened a new dual-branded AC Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott with 261 rooms at Lenexa City Center. Developed and operated by Midas, the project also includes 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Copaken Brooks is marketing that space for lease. The AC Hotel features 132 rooms with onsite dining and meeting space. The Residence Inn features 129 apartment-style suites designed for longer stays with fully equipped kitchens and complimentary breakfast. Lenexa City Center is a 200-acre mixed-use district.