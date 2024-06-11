Midas Hospitality Opens 96-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in Wentzville, Missouri

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Midas Hospitality has opened a TownePlace Suites by Marriott extended-stay hotel in Wentzville, a far west suburb of St. Louis. The 96-room property is located at 20 Cliff View Drive along I-70. The four-story hotel features a fitness center, guest laundry facilities, complimentary breakfast buffet, complimentary high-speed internet, a 10-person meeting room and outdoor patio area. CMC Construction was the general contractor, and Royal Banks of Missouri provided project financing.