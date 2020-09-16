REBusinessOnline

Midas Hospitality to Debut $40M Element by Westin Hotel in St. Louis

Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri

The 153-room hotel will open Oct. 30.

ST. LOUIS — Midas Hospitality is set to open the first Element by Westin hotel in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 30. The $40 million hotel rises seven stories with 153 extended-stay rooms. Located at 3763 Forest Park Ave., the property will feature a rooftop bar known as Upbar. Signature cocktails were created in partnership with Luxco, a St. Louis-based beverage company. Hotworx, a 24-hour fitness studio, is the first tenant for the hotel’s 10,000-square-foot retail space. Hotworx will occupy nearly 1,900 square feet. Amenities at the hotel include a fitness center, pool and bike rental program. Element hotels feature a nature-influenced environment and are constructed with efficiency and sustainability in mind, according to Midas.

Regarding COVID-19, Upbar will be open and Midas intends to abide by all city and state regulations, including the potential removal of barstools or tables to provide for proper social distancing. The fitness center will also be open, following all restrictions by the city and state.

