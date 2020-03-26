Midcoast Properties Arranges Sale of 210-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Toccoa, Georgia
TOCCOA, GA. — Midcoast Properties Inc. has arranged the sale of AJ’s Self-Storage, a 210-unit property in Toccoa. The property features outdoor parking for cars and boats, lighting, fencing and 24-hour electronic gate access. The property is situated at 2700 Mize Road, 10 miles from the Georgia-South Carolina state border. Dale Eisenman and Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.
