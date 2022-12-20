Middle Street, AECOM-Canyon Obtain $245M Construction Financing for Midtown Atlanta Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

The unnamed development will occupy a full city block on Juniper Street between 11th and 12th streets in Midtown Atlanta. The project will include a north tower and south tower totaling 487 apartments.

ATLANTA — A joint venture between developers Middle Street Partners and AECOM-Canyon Partners has obtained $245 million in construction financing for its two-tower multifamily project situated a block from Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing through Bank OZK and Related Fund Management on behalf of the developers. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt of Berkadia advised Middle Street in the transaction.

The unnamed development will occupy a full city block on Juniper Street between 11th and 12th streets. The project will include a north tower and south tower totaling 487 apartments, and each tower will feature an undisclosed amount of ground-floor retail space. The developers plan to break ground immediately. The project team includes general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, architect Brock Hudgins and interior designer CID Design Group.