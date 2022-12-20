REBusinessOnline

Middle Street, AECOM-Canyon Obtain $245M Construction Financing for Midtown Atlanta Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

The unnamed development will occupy a full city block on Juniper Street between 11th and 12th streets in Midtown Atlanta. The project will include a north tower and south tower totaling 487 apartments.

ATLANTA — A joint venture between developers Middle Street Partners and AECOM-Canyon Partners has obtained $245 million in construction financing for its two-tower multifamily project situated a block from Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing through Bank OZK and Related Fund Management on behalf of the developers. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt of Berkadia advised Middle Street in the transaction.

The unnamed development will occupy a full city block on Juniper Street between 11th and 12th streets. The project will include a north tower and south tower totaling 487 apartments, and each tower will feature an undisclosed amount of ground-floor retail space. The developers plan to break ground immediately. The project team includes general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, architect Brock Hudgins and interior designer CID Design Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  