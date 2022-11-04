REBusinessOnline

Middle Street Partners Acquires Land in South Daytona, Florida for 389-Unit Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

SOUTH DAYTONA, FLA. — Charleston-based Middle Street Partners has purchased 23.4 acres in South Daytona for the development of a 389-unit multifamily community. Justin Basquill, Luke Wickham, Shelton Granade and Sean Williams of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, facilitated the land sale. The site is located off US Highway 1 with direct views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The name and details about the project were not disclosed, but Middle Street said the property will feature three- and five-story apartment buildings.

