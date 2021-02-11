Middle Street, PCCP Break Ground on 323-Unit Apartment Community in Atlanta’s Grant Park District

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The six-story apartment community will feature a combination of studio, one- and two- bedroom units with an average of 729 square feet.

ATLANTA — Middle Street Partners and equity partner Pacific Coast Capital Partners (PCCP) have broken ground on a 323-unit apartment community in Atlanta’s Grant Park district. Middle Street expects to finish the property in 2023, with the first residences available in November 2022. Brock Hudgins Architects is spearheading design, and J.M. Wilkerson Construction Co. is the general contractor. Middle Street Partners, a Charleston-based real estate investment and development company, paid $6.9 million for the land.

The property is located on the Atlanta BeltLine’s expanding Southside Trail at 1015 Boulevard SE. The six-story apartment community will feature a combination of studio, one- and two- bedroom units with an average of 729 square feet. The property will also have 5,000 square feet of direct BeltLine frontage retail and commercial space, as well as an underground parking garage. In line with the City of Atlanta’s Inclusionary Zoning policy, 15 percent of the homes will be available at 80 percent area median income (AMI).

The unnamed property’s units will feature designer cabinetry and lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel and gas appliances, island sinks and top-control dishwashers, along with dedicated office spaces designed with new work-from-home policies in mind. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, courtyard pool, dog park and coworking spaces. The project is situated on 3.5 acres near Grant Park and within two miles of Zoo Atlanta.