Middle Street, Singerman to Develop 71-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Locally based Middle Street Partners and Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate plan to develop Atlantic St. Thomas, a new 71-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Charleston. The townhome property will be located at 2815 Clements Ferry Road on Charleston’s Daniel Island.

Atlantic St. Thomas will have an amenity package that includes a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, working space and a lounge. The property will include two- and three-bedroom, three-story townhomes ranging in size from 1,565 to 2,500 square feet. Units will include single and two-car garages, rooftop terraces and dens in select three-bedroom townhomes.

The co-developers will welcome residents at Atlantic St. Thomas, which represents Middle Street’s first BTR community, in spring 2027. The project team includes general contractor Middle Street Construction, civil engineer Sitecast, land planner Cissell Design Studio, landscape architect Studioforme and architect Terminus Design Group.