Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The three-story townhomes at Atlantic St. Thomas will range in size from 1,565 to 2,500 square feet. (Rendering courtesy of Cissell Design Studio, Terminus Design Group and BLUELIME Studio)
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Middle Street, Singerman to Develop 71-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Locally based Middle Street Partners and Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate plan to develop Atlantic St. Thomas, a new 71-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Charleston. The townhome property will be located at 2815 Clements Ferry Road on Charleston’s Daniel Island.

Atlantic St. Thomas will have an amenity package that includes a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, working space and a lounge. The property will include two- and three-bedroom, three-story townhomes ranging in size from 1,565 to 2,500 square feet. Units will include single and two-car garages, rooftop terraces and dens in select three-bedroom townhomes.

The co-developers will welcome residents at Atlantic St. Thomas, which represents Middle Street’s first BTR community, in spring 2027. The project team includes general contractor Middle Street Construction, civil engineer Sitecast, land planner Cissell Design Studio, landscape architect Studioforme and architect Terminus Design Group.

You may also like

Crow Holdings to Develop 103,500 SF Spec Industrial...

Mesa West Capital Provides $43.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Benchmark Senior Living, National Development Buy 71-Unit Complex...

Alliance Residential Acquires 9.7-Acre Development Site in Lakewood,...

Prime Pizza To Open Five New Restaurants in...

Walters Completes 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Lacey,...

Greystone Structures $31.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

EHP Capital, Aspen Funds Buy Hunters Glen Apartments...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $1.4M Sale of Chicago...