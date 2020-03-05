Middle Street, Trei Break Ground on $55M Multifamily Community in Metro Charleston

Communal amenities at Atlantic Beach House will include a clubhouse, saltwater pool, fitness center, coffee lounge, dog park, golf cart charging stations, storage units, outdoor kitchens and covered bike parking.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A joint venture between Middle Street Partners LLC and Trei Real Estate has broken ground on Atlantic Beach House, a 224-unit multifamily community in Mt. Pleasant. Communal amenities will include a clubhouse, saltwater pool, fitness center, coffee lounge, dog park, golf cart charging stations, storage units, outdoor kitchens and covered bike parking. Unit interiors will feature 42-inch cabinetry, kitchen islands, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. The property is situated on eight acres near Sullivan’s Island and Charleston Harbor. Mt. Pleasant is located nine miles north of downtown Charleston. Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects designed the community, and Jacksonville-based Live Oak Contracting is the general contractor. Patterson Real Estate Group arranged construction financing on behalf of the joint venture through Northwestern Life Insurance Co. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.