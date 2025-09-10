Middle Tennessee State University, Annex Group Plan 554-Bed Residence Hall Project

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — A public-private partnership between Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and The Annex Group has announced plans for Wommack Lane Commons, a 554-bed residence hall project on the MTSU campus in Murfreesboro. The community would replace the existing Wommack Lane Apartments, which were built nearly 50 years ago at the corner of Homecoming Drive and Blue Raider Circle.

The partnership will be seeking approval for a ground lease to begin development with the State Building Commission in November. If approved, the community will offer semi-suite and suite-style units with a combination of shared and private bedrooms. Shared amenities will include an entry lounge and lounge space on each floor; a community kitchen and laundry room; private and small group study spaces; and a landscaped courtyard. The development will also include office space.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2026 with completion scheduled for fall 2027. The development team includes Smith Gee Studios and SCB. The Annex Group will act as developer, general contractor, facility manager and asset manager for the community, with MTSU providing residence life and leasing services upon completion.