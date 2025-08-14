Thursday, August 14, 2025
The Botanist in Fairfax, Va., will offer apartments ranging from junior one-bedroom to three-bedroom floorplans.
Middleburg, Capital City to Develop 260-Unit Apartment Community in Fairfax, Virginia

by John Nelson

FAIRFAX, VA. — Middleburg and Capital City Real Estate have formed a partnership to develop The Botanist, a 260-unit, seven-story luxury apartment community located at 10350 Eaton Place in Fairfax, about 19 miles west of Washington, D.C. The co-developers recently acquired the 3-acre site and secured construction financing.

Designed to achieve Green Globe certification, The Botanist will offer apartments ranging from junior one-bedroom to three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, ground-floor retail space and an integrated parking garage. Middleburg and Capital City plan to break ground immediately and deliver The Botanist in third-quarter 2027.

