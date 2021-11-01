Middleburg Communities Sells New Apartment Community in Wilmington for $63.8M

Community amenities at the property include a pool with outdoor cabanas, an 8,000-square-foot, two-level clubhouse with terraces and an outdoor kitchen with grilling areas.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Middleburg Communities, a Vienna, Va.-based multifamily development, investment, construction and management company, has completed the disposition of Mosby at Riverlights, a 250-unit, Class A apartment community in Wilmington. Boca Raton, Fla.-based RAS Realty Partners purchased the property for $63.8 million and plans to rebrand the property as Oasis at Riverlights.

Developed and completed by Middleburg Communities earlier this month, Mosby at Riverlights features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature granite countertops, hard-surface plank flooring, designer lighting and stainless steel appliances.

Located at 4027 Watercraft Ferry Ave., the property is situated 6.5 miles from downtown Wilmington, about 7.6 miles from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and approximately 6.4 miles from Wilmington Riverwalk.