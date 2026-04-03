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LoansMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Middleburg, HGI Secure Construction Financing for 299-Unit Multifamily Development in Richmond

by Abby Cox

RICHMOND, VA. — A joint venture between Northern Virginia-based developer Middleburg and affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) has secured construction financing for Scottwood, a 299-unit multifamily development located at 4400 W. Broad St. in Richmond. Truist Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing for the project. Construction is set to commence this month, with initial deliveries anticipated in late 2027.  Situated just west of the city’s Scott’s Addition District near Topgolf Richmond, Scottwood will span two four-story buildings, one with 132 units and the other with 167, as reported by Richmond BizSense. Additionally, the project will feature curated courtyards throughout the property and activated amenity spaces along West Broad Street.

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