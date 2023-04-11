Middleburg, Resmark to Develop 310-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Richmond

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — A joint venture between Middleburg Communities and The Resmark Cos. plans to develop The Brook, a 310-unit apartment development located on a 13.5-acre site at 9002 Brook Road in Glen Allen, a suburb of Richmond. The co-developers expect to begin construction this month, with the community scheduled to open in late 2024.

The Brook will comprise five four-story apartment buildings totaling 274 units, as well as six six-unit townhome buildings. Apartments will come in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and townhomes will come in two- and three-bedroom layouts.

The Brook’s amenities will include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and yoga studio, grilling stations, dog park, pet spa and electric vehicle charging stations. Truist Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project.