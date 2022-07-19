Middleburg, Stockbridge Acquire Indigo Champions Ridge Apartments in Central Florida for $100.5M

Red Clay Development Partners and Atlantic Residential sold Indigo Champions Ridge for $100.5 million.

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Vienna, Va.-based Middleburg Communities and private equity partner Stockbridge have acquired Indigo Champions Ridge, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located at 1005 Champions Ridge Drive in Davenport, which is about midway between Orlando and Tampa. Brett Moss, Tyler Swidler, Cole Whitaker and Matt Mitchell of Berkadia’s Orlando and Tampa offices represented the Georgia-based sellers, Red Clay Development Partners and Atlantic Residential, in the $100.5 million transaction. Middleburg will take over management, operations and leasing responsibilities at Indigo Champions Ridge, which was completed earlier this year and features resort-style amenities, a modern clubhouse and high-end finishes. Adam Bieber of Bellwether Enterprise structured the joint venture between Middleburg and Stockbridge, as well as an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Synovus Bank.