Middleby Residential Signs 204,269 SF Industrial Lease in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — A division of home appliances and interior furnishings provider Middleby Residential has signed a 204,269-square-foot industrial lease in York, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. Del Markward of Pennsylvania-based brokerage firm Markward Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners. Brad Pope of Hailey Real Estate also assisted in closing the deal as a referring consultant.