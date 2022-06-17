Middlesex Savings Bank Provides $39.1M Construction Loan for Metro Boston Industrial Project

Davis Cos.' new industrial project in Wilmington will be located at 38 Upton Drive.

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Middlesex Savings Bank has provided a $39.1 million construction loan for a 214,440-square-foot industrial project in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The two-building development is scheduled for a January 2023 completion and will feature a clear height of 32 feet, ESFR sprinkler systems and ample car and trailer parking. Brett Paulsrud and Jonathan Schneider of JLL, working with Middlesex’s Nick Giberson, arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Davis Cos.