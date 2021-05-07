REBusinessOnline

MidHudson Provides $24.5M in Preferred Equity for Development of 44-Story Apartment Tower in Milwaukee

The Couture, a $191 million apartment project, will rise 44 stories with 322 units.

MILWAUKEE — MidHudson LLC has provided $24.5 million in preferred equity for the development of The Couture, a $191 million apartment tower in Milwaukee. The 44-story, 322-unit project will connect the Milwaukee lakefront to downtown through public plazas and pedestrian bridges. Barrett Lo Visionary Development (BLVD) is the developer. Plans call for 42,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space as well as a hub for the Milwaukee Streetcar.

JLL is the Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender and Baird arranged the equity placement. MidHudson’s investment included $11.7 million from its HUD Reserve Funding Program and $12.8 million of additional preferred equity. MidHudson is a specialty finance firm focused exclusively on projects and developers that use FHA senior debt. A timeline for construction was not released.

