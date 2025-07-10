Midland ISD Begins Renovation of Two High School Campuses Totaling 1.5 MSF

4
MIDLAND, TEXAS — The Independent School District (ISD) of Midland, located in West Texas, has begun the renovation of two high school campuses totaling 1.5 million square feet. Renovations at both Midland High School and Legacy High School will deliver career and technical education centers with specialized labs to support industry-aligned training and future workforce readiness. Project partners include Pfluger Architects, Satterfield & Pontikes and Lee Lewis Construction. Upon completion, which is slated for August 2028, each school will be able to accommodate about 4,200 students. The renovations are being financed with a $1.4 billion taxpayer bond that was passed last year.