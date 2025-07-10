Thursday, July 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Midland-High-School
The design behind the renovation of Midland High School draws from the region’s geography, as well as student input. Many students shared that they spend most of their time outdoors when not in class, an insight that guided the design toward a more seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces and ensured that most of the educational areas have direct daylight from either the north or south.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Midland ISD Begins Renovation of Two High School Campuses Totaling 1.5 MSF

by Taylor Williams

MIDLAND, TEXAS — The Independent School District (ISD) of Midland, located in West Texas, has begun the renovation of two high school campuses totaling 1.5 million square feet. Renovations at both Midland High School and Legacy High School will deliver career and technical education centers with specialized labs to support industry-aligned training and future workforce readiness. Project partners include Pfluger Architects, Satterfield & Pontikes and Lee Lewis Construction. Upon completion, which is slated for August 2028, each school will be able to accommodate about 4,200 students. The renovations are being financed with a $1.4 billion taxpayer bond that was passed last year.

You may also like

Lument Provides $33.6M Agency Construction Loan for Dallas...

Newmark Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail, Industrial Building...

FedEx Ground Package System Renews 186,577 SF Industrial...

Stonemont Financial Buys 5.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility...

Procaccianti Cos. to Develop 91-Room Hotel in Newport,...

Turnbridge Equities Begins $12M Repositioning of Northern New...

Codina Partners Breaks Ground on South Florida Multifamily...

Hilton Debuts First LivSmart Studios Hotel in Tullahoma,...

Greenberg Gibbons Begins $10M Renovation of Hunt Valley...