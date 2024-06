CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — New York-based investment firm Midland Properties has purchased a 74,703-square-foot industrial property in Conshohocken, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The sales price was $2.9 million. The site at 1304 Conshohocken Road spans 5.6 acres and houses multiple buildings and outdoor storage space. Steve Marzullo, Adam Silverman and Michael Roden of CBRE represented the seller, Pennsylvania-based Emanuel Properties, in the negotiations.