The Malt House was originally built in 1882 as the malt house for the Pabst Brewing Co. (Image courtesy of CoStar)
Midloch, Hempel Acquire 118-Unit Apartment Building in Milwaukee’s Pabst District for $19.2M

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — Midloch Investment Partners and Hempel Real Estate have acquired The Malt House, a 118-unit apartment building in Milwaukee’s historic Pabst District, for $19.2 million. The brick building was originally constructed in 1882 as the malt house for the Pabst Brewing Co. The property was extensively redeveloped as a luxury multifamily asset between 2016 and 2021. Amenities include a fitness center, package room, movie screening room, coworking lounge, game room and rooftop deck.

Brad Smith, Jack Maloney and Anna Lovell of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. The buyers secured a new mortgage loan from Landmark Credit Union. Harmoniq Residential will handle property management and leasing. The buyers plan to make common area improvements, some unit upgrades and address deferred maintenance. Midloch also owns the Brewery District Parking Garage adjacent to The Malt House.

