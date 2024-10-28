Midloch, Hempel Purchase 240-Unit Oscar Apartments in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — Midloch Investment Partners and Hempel Real Estate have acquired The Oscar Apartments, a 240-unit Class A multifamily community in Sheboygan near Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property has a new mortgage loan from Bridgewater Bank of Minneapolis. Completed in 2021, The Oscar is comprised of three buildings. Amenities include a fitness center, community room, bike storage, pet spa and outdoor grilling area. The asset was 70 percent leased at the time of sale. Milwaukee-based Harmoniq Residential will handle leasing and management. The new ownership plans to make amenity upgrades.