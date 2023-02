Midloch Investment Partners Acquires Three Apartment Properties in Wisconsin for $71M

Pictured is Country Meadows in Madison. (Photo courtesy of Bender Management and Northmarq)

MADISON AND SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — Midloch Investment Partners and its joint-venture partners have acquired three apartment properties in Wisconsin for $71 million. Country Meadows is a 466-unit garden-style community in Madison. Mendocino Village and The Estates are both located in Sheboygan and total 186 units. Michloch plans to make energy-efficiency improvements to the properties. The seller was undisclosed.