REBusinessOnline

Midloch Investment Partners, Artisan Capital Group Sell Apartment Complex in Suburban Kansas City for $43.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Villa Medici Apartments and Townhomes includes 166 units. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Midloch Investment Partners and Artisan Capital Group have sold Villa Medici Apartments and Townhomes in Overland Park for $43.6 million. The partnership acquired the asset in August 2020 for $25 million. The 166-unit multifamily property is located at 9550 Ash St. The developer for the property was J.C. Nichols Co., which was also the developer of Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza. Jeff Stingley and Max Helgeson of CBRE represented the sellers. The buyer was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
8
Webinar: Modernizing Seniors Housing Care — Simplifying Workflows for Caregivers through Technology
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  