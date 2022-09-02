Midloch Investment Partners, Artisan Capital Group Sell Apartment Complex in Suburban Kansas City for $43.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Villa Medici Apartments and Townhomes includes 166 units. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Midloch Investment Partners and Artisan Capital Group have sold Villa Medici Apartments and Townhomes in Overland Park for $43.6 million. The partnership acquired the asset in August 2020 for $25 million. The 166-unit multifamily property is located at 9550 Ash St. The developer for the property was J.C. Nichols Co., which was also the developer of Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza. Jeff Stingley and Max Helgeson of CBRE represented the sellers. The buyer was undisclosed.