Monday, October 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Midloch Investment Partners, ATLA Buy Two Industrial Properties in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Midloch Investment Partners, in joint venture partnership with Scottsdale-based ATLAS, has acquired two industrial buildings and two additional acres of industrial outdoor storage in Gilbert. It is Midloch’s first acquisition in metro Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 455 and 481 E. Baseline Road, the assets are a 36,325-square-foot facility occupied by Gannett Co., which publishes the Arizona Republic among other media; and a 25,220-square-foot building occupied by four tenants. Additionally, the sale included two outdoor storage yards that two tenants occupy.

You may also like

Coldwell Banker Commercial River Valley Brokers $10M Sale...

Bianco Properties Acquires 61,000 SF Schaumburg Plaza Shopping...

Deal Velocity for Richmond’s Industrial Market Slows for...

CIM Group Acquires 390-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest...

Walmart to Invest $350M in New Dairy Processing...

Berkadia Brokers $70.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Binswanger Arranges 2.1 MSF Warehouse Lease in Hagerstown,...

Glenstar Logistics Signs Two Tenants at New Industrial...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing...