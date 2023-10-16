Midloch Investment Partners, ATLA Buy Two Industrial Properties in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Midloch Investment Partners, in joint venture partnership with Scottsdale-based ATLAS, has acquired two industrial buildings and two additional acres of industrial outdoor storage in Gilbert. It is Midloch’s first acquisition in metro Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 455 and 481 E. Baseline Road, the assets are a 36,325-square-foot facility occupied by Gannett Co., which publishes the Arizona Republic among other media; and a 25,220-square-foot building occupied by four tenants. Additionally, the sale included two outdoor storage yards that two tenants occupy.