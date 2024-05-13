Midloch Investment Partners, Fountain Real Estate Capital Buy Industrial Property in Suburban Minneapolis for $11.9M

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — A joint venture between Midloch Investment Partners and Fountain Real Estate Capital have acquired Boone Plaza in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley for $11.9 million. The 123,608-square-foot industrial flex property is fully leased to 16 tenants. Constructed in 1984, Boone Plaza is situated on 10 acres at 1000 Boone Ave. North immediately north of the headquarters of General Mills. Some of the tenants at the property include General Mills, Gonyea Custom Homes and Schlage Lock Co. Fountain Real Estate will serve as the leasing broker.