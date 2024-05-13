Monday, May 13, 2024
Boone Plaza, built in 1984, totals 123,608 square feet. (Image courtesy of Midloch Investment Partners)
Midloch Investment Partners, Fountain Real Estate Capital Buy Industrial Property in Suburban Minneapolis for $11.9M

by Kristin Harlow

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — A joint venture between Midloch Investment Partners and Fountain Real Estate Capital have acquired Boone Plaza in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley for $11.9 million. The 123,608-square-foot industrial flex property is fully leased to 16 tenants. Constructed in 1984, Boone Plaza is situated on 10 acres at 1000 Boone Ave. North immediately north of the headquarters of General Mills. Some of the tenants at the property include General Mills, Gonyea Custom Homes and Schlage Lock Co. Fountain Real Estate will serve as the leasing broker.

