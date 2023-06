BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Midloch Investment Partners and Fountain Real Estate Capital have sold a 218,899-square-foot last-mile industrial facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington for $15.4 million. Buligo Capital purchased the asset, which is located at 9231 Penn Ave. South. Midloch and Fountain acquired the property in January 2022 for $11.2 million, and invested in capital improvements to enhance leasing. Colin Ryan and Dave Berglund of JLL brokered the sale.