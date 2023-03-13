Midloch, WindMass Capital Buy 176-Unit Apartment Complex in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — A joint venture between Midloch Investment Partners, a private equity firm with offices in the Midwest, and Dallas-based WindMass Capital has purchased a 176-unit apartment complex in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Riverwalk Apartments was originally built in 1981 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, package handling service and landscaped outdoor spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.