REBusinessOnline

Midloch, WindMass Capital Buy 176-Unit Apartment Complex in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — A joint venture between Midloch Investment Partners, a private equity firm with offices in the Midwest, and Dallas-based WindMass Capital has purchased a 176-unit apartment complex in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Riverwalk Apartments was originally built in 1981 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, package handling service and landscaped outdoor spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  