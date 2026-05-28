MidPen, EPACANDO Open 136-Unit Affordable Housing Community in East Palo Alto, California

EAST PALO ALTO, CALIF. — MidPen Housing and the East Palo Alto Community Alliance Neighborhood Organization (EPACANDO) have opened Colibri Commons, a 136-unit affordable housing community at 965 Weeks St. in East Palo Alto.

The property’s 136 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units are reserved for tenants earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income. Community amenities include a community room, an outdoor play area and free onsite services such as nutrition classes, adult education and after-school programming. MidPen Property Management is the property manager.

Financing for Colibri Commons was provided through multiple public and private sources. The project team included David Baker Architects and Blach Construction.