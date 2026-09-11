Friday, September 11, 2026
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Jessie-St-Terrace-Santa-Cruz-CA
MidPen Housing and several public and private partners have completed development of Jessie Street Terrace, a redevelopment of a former hotel in Santa Cruz, Calif. The community now offers 50 apartments reserved for tenants earning between 20 and 50 percent of the area median income.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

MidPen Housing Completes 50-Unit Jessie Street Terrace Affordable Housing Property in Santa Cruz

by Amy Works

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — MidPen Housing has completed and opened Jessie Street Terrace, an affordable housing redevelopment in Santa Cruz. Formerly a 14-room hotel, Jessie Street is now comprised of 50 studio and one-bedroom permanent supportive housing units reserved for tenants earning between 20 and 50 percent of the area median income. About half of the apartments are reserved for veterans, while others are set aside for people who have previously experienced homelessness.

MidPen Property Management manages the asset. Through partnerships with Palo Alto Veterans Affairs and the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency, residents have access to on-site services, programs and case management. The architect was The Paul Davis Partnership, and the builder was Devcon Construction.

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