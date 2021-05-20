REBusinessOnline

Midtown National Group Acquires Highland Marketplace in Utah, Plans 65,000 SF Development

Highland Marketplace in Highland City, Utah, features 40,000 square feet of retail space.

HIGHLAND CITY, UTAH — Midtown National Group (MNG) has purchased Highland Marketplace shopping center and 9.2 acres of development land in Highland City.

Located at 5300 W. 11000 North, the shopping center offers 40,000 square feet of existing retail space with storefronts ranging from 1,010 square feet to 5,641 square feet. A 65,000-square-foot athletic facility is slated to be built on the development land, which is on the north boundary of the shopping center.

Lance Pendleton of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate handled the transaction and will manage the retail and office leasing opportunities for the property.

