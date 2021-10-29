Midway Announces New Retail Tenants at East River Mixed-Use Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Midway has announced new retailers and restaurants joining East River, the locally based developer’s 150-acre mixed-use project in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Broham Fine Soul Food & Groceries will occupy 4,000 square feet; Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams has signed a 1,124-square-foot lease; and URBN Dental has committed to a 2,612-square-foot space. Construction of the first phase of East River is underway and expected to be complete in 2023.