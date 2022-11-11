Midway, Arc Capital Acquire 198-Unit Sabine Street Lofts Apartments in Houston

Sabine Street Lofts in Houston totals 198 units. The property was built in 2001.

HOUSTON — A joint venture between locally based developer Midway and Los Angeles-based investment firm Arc Capital Partners has acquired Sabine Street Lofts, a 198-unit apartment complex located near downtown Houston. Built in 2001, the complex houses one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,017 square feet that feature quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, outdoor lounge areas and access to Houston’s Buffalo Bayou trail network. Tom Fish and Jonathan Paine of Walker & Dunlop arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the joint venture. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.