Thursday, September 28, 2023
The-Laura-East-River-Houston
A portion of the units at The Laura, a 359-unit apartment community in Houston, are reserved as workforce housing for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Midway Begins Leasing 359-Unit Apartment Community at East River in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Midway has begun leasing The Laura, a 359-unit multifamily project that is part of the Houston-based developer’s initial phase of the 150-acre East River development in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Designed by Munoz + Albin with EDI International as the architect of record, The Laura features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 431 to 1,432 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, dog park, pool, grilling stations, outdoor yoga space and a lawn for games and passive recreation. OHT Partners served as the general contractor for the project. The first move-ins will begin in December. Phase I of East River also includes 250,000 square feet of office space and 110,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

