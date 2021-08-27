Midway Breaks Ground on 150-Acre East River Mixed-Use Development in Houston

Midway will develop the initial phase of East River in Houston on a 26-acre site at the intersection of Jensen Drive and Clinton Drive. Completion of Phase I, which will include multifamily, office, retail and restaurant uses, as well as public green space, is scheduled for 2023.

HOUSTON — Houston-based developer Midway has broken ground on East River, a 150-acre mixed-use project that is located on the Buffalo Bayou in the city’s Historic Fifth Ward. Phase I will center around development of The Laura, a 360-unit apartment community, as well as 250,000 square feet of office space and 110,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In addition, the first phase, completion of which is slated for 2023, will include 13,000 square feet of open green space for public events and live music. Lastly, a nine-hole, par-three public golf course that includes a restaurant and patio bar will open at East River next year. Project partners include global design firm Page, OJB Landscape Architecture, civil engineer BGE Inc. and general contractor Burton Construction, among others. At full buildout, East River will span 60 city blocks and more than 1 million square feet of commercial and residential space that connects to the rest of the city via a network of hiking and biking trails.