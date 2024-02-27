Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CITYCENTRE Six in Houston will also feature a new half-acre urban plaza that will serve as an entrance to the larger development.
Midway Breaks Ground on 320,000 SF Office Project in Houston, Names Anchor Tenant

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Midway has broken ground on CITYCENTRE Six, a 320,000-square-foot office building within the locally based developer’s CITYCENTRE mixed-use destination in West Houston. Additionally, Midway has named global chemical and building materials supplier Dow as the anchor tenant. Dow will occupy about 208,000 square feet within the 19-story building, which will include 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and onsite parking. The design team includes architect of record Kirksey, Munoz + Albin Architecture & Planning and OJB Landscape Architecture. Construction is slated for a 2026 completion.

