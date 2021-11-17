REBusinessOnline

Midway Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Project at East River Development in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Laura-East-River-Houston

The Laura, a multifamily project at Midway's East River development in Houston, will total 360 units.

HOUSTON — Houston-based developer Midway has broken ground on The Laura, a 360-unit multifamily project that is part of the firm’s initial phase of the 150-acre East River development in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Designed by Munoz + Albin with EDI International as the architect of record, The Laura will feature a fitness center, dog park, pool, grilling stations, outdoor yoga space and a lawn for games and passive recreation. OHT Partners is the general contractor for the project. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2023. Phase I of East River also includes 250,000 square feet of office space and 110,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

