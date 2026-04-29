Midway Completes 320,000 SF CITYCENTRE Six Office Building in West Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Midway has completed CITYCENTRE Six, a 320,000-square-foot office building in West Houston. The 19-story building was developed adjacent to a new half-acre urban plaza, which was designed by OJB Landscape Architecture, within the 47-acre mixed-use development of the same name. Building materials supplier Dow is the anchor tenant at CITYCENTRE Six, and the building was delivered 90 percent preleased. Other tenants include VoltaGrid, Octave and Enverus. Construction began in early 2024 and topped out last summer.