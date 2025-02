HOUSTON —Midway has completed the renovation of The Moran, a 244-unit hotel located within the local developer’s CITYCENTRE mixed-use destination in West Houston. As part of the renovation, all guestrooms received furnishing, bedding, lighting and technology upgrades. In addition, the development team upgraded the hotel’s meeting and event spaces, as well as the lobby and front entrance areas, and introduced multiple new food-and-beverage concepts.