REBusinessOnline

Midway, GrayStreet Unveil Plans for Lone Star District Mixed-Use Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Lone-Star-District-San-Antonio

Lone Star District in San Antonio will include residential, office, retail, restaurant and entertainment uses.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based developer Midway and private equity firm GrayStreet Partners have unveiled plans for Lone Star District, a mixed-use project in San Antonio that will be a redevelopment of the former Lone Star Brewery site. The site borders the San Antonio River and is located roughly 1.5 miles from the downtown area. Plans for Phase I of the 32-acre development call for 250 multifamily units, 100,000 square feet of office space office and 50,00 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space. Project partners include master-plan architects Lake|Flato and OJB Landscape Architecture, as well as civil engineer WGI Engineers. Phase I is expected to be complete in 2025.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  