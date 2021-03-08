Midway, GrayStreet Unveil Plans for Lone Star District Mixed-Use Project in San Antonio

Lone Star District in San Antonio will include residential, office, retail, restaurant and entertainment uses.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based developer Midway and private equity firm GrayStreet Partners have unveiled plans for Lone Star District, a mixed-use project in San Antonio that will be a redevelopment of the former Lone Star Brewery site. The site borders the San Antonio River and is located roughly 1.5 miles from the downtown area. Plans for Phase I of the 32-acre development call for 250 multifamily units, 100,000 square feet of office space office and 50,00 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space. Project partners include master-plan architects Lake|Flato and OJB Landscape Architecture, as well as civil engineer WGI Engineers. Phase I is expected to be complete in 2025.