The Laura, Midway's new multifamily project within the East River mixed-use development in Houston, totals 359 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Midway Opens 359-Unit Laura Apartments at East River in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Midway has opened The Laura, a 359-unit multifamily project that is part of the Houston-based developer’s initial phase of the 150-acre East River development in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. Designed by Munoz + Albin with EDI International as the architect of record, The Laura features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 431 to 1,432 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, dog park, pool, grilling stations, outdoor yoga space and a lawn for games and passive recreation. OHT Partners served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which began in late 2021. Rents started at $1,600 per month for a studio when leasing began last fall.

