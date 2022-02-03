REBusinessOnline

Midway to Develop 128,000 SF Industrial Facility for Bluebonnet Nutrition in Sugar Land, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Bluebonnet-Nutrition-Corp.-Sugar-Land

Midway expects to complete its build-to-suit industrial project in Sugar Land for Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp. before the end of the year.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Houston-based Midway will develop a 128,000-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility for Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., a locally based provider of dietary supplements, in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Powers Brown Architecture is designing the project, and D.E. Harvey Builders is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Jarret Venghaus of JLL represented Midway in its acquisition of the 7.4-acre site from Houston-based energy firm Baker Hughes.

