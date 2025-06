HOUSTON — Locally based developer Midway has topped out CITYCENTRE Six, a 320,000-square-foot office building in West Houston. The 19-story building is being developed adjacent to a new half-acre urban plaza, which was designed by OJB Landscape Architecture, within the 47-acre mixed-use development of the same name. Partners Real Estate is the marketing agent for the project, which is 65 percent preleased to a single anchor tenant. Completion is scheduled for next spring.