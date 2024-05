HOUSTON — Midway and TriGate Capital have welcomed four new tenants to CITYCENTRE, a 47-acre mixed-use development in West Houston. Three apparel retailers — American Threads, Rowan and Southern Tide — have signed leases ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,800 square feet with plans to open this summer. Additionally, Star Cinema Grill has officially opened in the former Studio Movie Grill space.