Midway Underway on Renovation of 244-Room Hotel at CITYCENTRE in West Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Midway is underway on renovations of a 244-room hotel located within its CITYCENTRE mixed-use development in West Houston. The Moran CITYCENTRE was originally built in 2009. The renovation will deliver updated furnishings, premium bedding, contemporary lighting fixtures and technology enhancements to all rooms. In addition, the lobby, meeting and event spaces and amenity areas, including the fitness center and onsite bar, will all be upgraded. Work began at the beginning of the year and is expected to be complete this summer.