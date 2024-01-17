Midway Unveils Plans for 320,000 SF Office Building at CITYCENTRE in West Houston

HOUSTON — Midway has unveiled plans for a 320,000-square-foot office building within the locally based developer’s CITYCENTRE mixed-use destination in West Houston. The 19-story building, which will be known as CITYCENTRE Six, will sit on a nine-story podium parking structure and include 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Midway has also secured an undisclosed anchor tenant to occupy 65 percent of the office space. The design team includes architect of record Kirksey, Munoz + Albin Architecture & Planning and OJB Landscape Architecture. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter and to be complete in 2026.