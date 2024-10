HOUSTON — Midway has welcomed three new retailers to its CITYCENTRE mixed-use development in West Houston. Apparel retailers American Threads (1,800 square feet) and Southern Tide (1,500 square feet), as well as ear-piercing salon Rowan (1,000 square feet), are all now officially open. The new leases were inked as part of the rejuvenation of the north side of the 47-acre development. The deals were announced this spring.