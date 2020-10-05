REBusinessOnline

Midwest BankCentre Opens Loan Office in O’Fallon, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

O’FALLON, ILL. — Midwest BankCentre has opened a loan office in O’Fallon near St. Louis. The new office serves both commercial and mortgage loan customers. Midwest BankCentre also serves the needs of businesses and nonprofits in southern Illinois, including dozens that received Paycheck Protection Program loans through the bank earlier this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the bank is currently open by appointment only. Its location at 920 Talon Drive is situated near I-64. Midwest BankCentre employs a staff of about 280 workers at 18 bank locations around metro St. Louis. Orvin Kimbrough serves as chairman and CEO.

