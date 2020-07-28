Midwest Custom Case Leases 239,700 SF Warehouse in Monee, Illinois

The property is located at 25975 Cleveland Ave.

MONEE, ILL. — Midwest Custom Case Inc. has leased a 239,700-square-foot warehouse at 25975 Cleveland Ave. in Monee, about 40 miles south of Chicago. The designer and manufacturer of store fixture products will relocate from 425 Crossing Drive in University Park once the lease commences this fall. The facility features a clear height of 30 feet, 25 docks, four drive-in doors and 5,265 square feet of office space. Jim Estus and Matthew Stauber of Colliers International represented the tenant. The landlord was undisclosed.