REBusinessOnline

Midwest Custom Case Leases 239,700 SF Warehouse in Monee, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The property is located at 25975 Cleveland Ave.

MONEE, ILL. — Midwest Custom Case Inc. has leased a 239,700-square-foot warehouse at 25975 Cleveland Ave. in Monee, about 40 miles south of Chicago. The designer and manufacturer of store fixture products will relocate from 425 Crossing Drive in University Park once the lease commences this fall. The facility features a clear height of 30 feet, 25 docks, four drive-in doors and 5,265 square feet of office space. Jim Estus and Matthew Stauber of Colliers International represented the tenant. The landlord was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  