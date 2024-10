ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Transportation company Midwest Express has signed a 40,320-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at 1850 Arthur Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The property features 24 exterior docks and 29 trailer spots. Chris Nelson of Lee & Associates represented the owner, RREEF America. Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, which is relocating from Mount Prospect.